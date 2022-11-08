Fate of PMAY likely to hang in balance

- The contractor fails to respond to four notices served by AMC.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started an inquiry against a contractor shortlisted for the construction of 39,000 residential blocks under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) after they found him incompetent economically and technically to do the project. Ironically, the AMC served four notices to the contractor directing him to pay an earnest deposit and other deposits, but he paid no heed to the notices.

The AMC after receiving land from the district collectorate to implement the housing scheme under PMAY immediately floated the tender. As there was only one response from Samarth Constructions the AMC appointed it. The work order of the project valuing Rs 5,000 crore was also given to him. However, the contractor has not submitted a one per cent bank guarantee (of Rs 40 crore) to the AMC. The civic administration for the past eight months is insisting the contractor submit it.

Deputy commissioner Aparna Thete served two notices to him. Later on, the AMC municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari served two notices. All four notices were served, but the contractor did not respond to any single notice. It is feared whether the PMAY scheme will implement or not. On Monday, the union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve reviewed the progress of PMAY and ASCDCL works and instructed AMC to give momentum to the works and constituted an inquiry committee.

Inquiry report awaited

The inquiry committee will be headed by the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, additional commissioner B B Nemane, chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule and deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh. The committee will probe the matter and submit an inquiry report in 15 days. It is now clear that the future of the project will depend upon the inquiry report, it is learnt.