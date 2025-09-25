Father and son assaulted, threatened over financial dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vaibhav Kharat(17) and his father Ramesh Kharat were brutally assaulted by Ram Jadhav, Dilip Jadhav, Namdev Pawar, and three unidentified men over a financial dispute recently.

The accused allegedly dragged Vaibhav into a black four-wheeler, threatened to throw him from the moving vehicle, and physically assaulted him. They also forcibly took Ramesh into a white Scorpio and demanded that Vaibhav bring his relatives for work or pay Rs 10 lakh within two days, threatening harm to his parents if their demands were not met. This incident stems from a Rs 4 lakh dispute from 2024 involving Ram Jadhav. Both father and son sustained injuries in the attack. Begampura Police have registered a case and begun investigation.