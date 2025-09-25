Father and son seriously injured in minor dispute over iron object

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor dispute in the Sathenagar area turned violent on the morning of 24th September, leaving a father and son seriously injured. The police have registered a case against a youth and his mother in connection with the incident.

The complainant, Santosh Dalvi (42, Central Bank, Waluj), was riding his motorcycle home from the Waluj bus stop around 10 am when the accused, Lalit Ghunavat (19), blocked him and assaulted him. Near Bhondwe Hotel, Lalit also damaged the motorcycle while verbally abusing Dalvi. After this, Dalvi went to Lalit’s house to inform his mother. At that moment, Lalit attacked Dalvi from behind with an iron object, striking him on the head. His son was also hit on the head and injured. Both father and son sustained serious injuries. The police have registered a case against Lalit Ghunavat and his mother.