Father booked for attempting sexual assault on minor daughter in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking case emerged in Waluj’s Bajajnagar on Wednesday, where a drunk father allegedly tried to molest his 11-year-old daughter.

The frightened child ran out of the house and later informed her mother, who rushed to the police. According to the complaint, the father admitted being intoxicated, while his relatives allegedly pressured the mother not to report the incident. However, with the support of close relatives, she approached the police. Waluj MIDC police registered a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.