Father booked for molesting daughter in Waluj MIDC area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an incident of shame, a father tried to molest his daughter in one of the localities situated in the industrial area. MIDC Waluj police station has booked the father for his sinful act.

Seema’s (19, name changed) mother died seven years ago, as a result, she was staying with her father and two brothers. Her elder brother, being a drunkard would always stay out of the house, while the younger brother goes for night duty. Hence Seema would stay alone in the house. For the past two months, her father has been trying to come closer to her, but she maintained silence to avoid maligning of family’s name in society. In the meantime, Seema told her maternal uncle and aunty (who stays in the neighbourhood) about her father’s intention. They came down heavily on Seema’s father. Besides, they were also taking her to their home to sleep during the night.

Seema’s father would frequently harass and abuse Seema when she would go to sleep at her uncle’s house. He started to pressurise her and prevented her from going. On Sunday (November 3) when she was alone in the house at 5 pm, her father tried to misbehave and molest her. Panicked over the incident, Seema screamed for help. Her maternal aunt rushed to rescue her.

Later on, Seema narrated the hair-raising experience to the maternal uncle when he came home in the evening. Later on, the uncle and aunty accompanied her to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police booked the cruel father and further investigation is on.