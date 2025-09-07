Father drowns while saving sonTragedy strikes after Ganpati Visarjan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A father-son duo had gone to the Pokhari lake for Ganpati idol immersion. After bidding farewell to Ganpati, they entered the water to swim. The son slipped and fell into the lake, but his father managed to rescue him. Unfortunately, the father himself lost his footing and drowned in the deeper waters. Locals pulled him out and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has been registered at the Cidco Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Kashinath Mene (48), a resident of Shrirampur, presently living in Pokhari. Mene worked as an ambulance driver at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). On Saturday, he went for Ganpati visarjan with his 11-year-old son. After the immersion, they decided to swim in the lake. The boy, standing near the edge, slipped into the water. Sudhir immediately pulled him out, but at the same moment, he lost his balance. Unaware of the depth, he drowned.

Sudhir is survived by his son, daughter, wife, mother, and three sisters.

(Photo of the deceased)