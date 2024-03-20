Father gets double life sentence for abusing daughter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man has been sentenced to double life imprisonment for sexually abusing his daughter. Sessions Judge AS Vairagade also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The incident occurred in June 2022 when the man, who worked in a brick kiln, took his daughter to a secluded spot near the workplace under the pretext of fetching supplies. He then threatened and abused her. The abuse came to light when the girl confided in her mother the next day. A case was registered at Khultabad police station.

The court found the man guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a fine. He was also sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 for criminal intimidation.