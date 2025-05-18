Father in jail, son caught selling Ganja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Even after notorious ganja smuggler Ashok Bhalerao was jailed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, his son has now been arrested for continuing the illegal trade.

Acting on a tip-off, Cidco Police raided a residence in Misarwadi and seized 1.310 kg of ganja. The accused has been identified as Amol Bhalerao (26), a resident of the same locality. According to police sources, Amol was reportedly selling ganja from his home. Under the supervision of senior officers, a team led by assistant police inspector (API) Yogesh Gaikwad conducted a raid in the presence of panch witnesses. During the operation, two small packets of ganja were found on his person. Further search of the premises led to the recovery of a plastic bag containing over a kilogram of ganja, hidden inside a bundle of old clothes. A case has been registered at CIDCO Police Station on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Subhash Shewale. The operation team included Police Inspector Somnath Jadhav, API Gaikwad, ASI Shewale, and constables Mangesh Pawar, Pradeep Dandavate, Vishal Sonawane, Pradeep Farkade, Sahadev Sable, and Woman constable Manda Handke. assistant inspector Nitin Kame is leading the further investigation.

(Photograph of the accused attached)