Father-in-law assaults woman with axe over theft accusation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman was injured after her father-in-law allegedly attacked her with an axe during a domestic altercation in Naregaon. The incident took place late night on July 18.

The accused, Sheikh Rahim alias Ashok, reportedly confronted his daughter-in-law over her father’s statement to Jalna police linking him to a motorcycle theft. He verbally abused her before fetching an axe from inside the house and striking her on the back. The Cidco MIDC police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.