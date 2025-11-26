Father killed, daughter injured as wrong-side tempo hits motorcycle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding tempo coming from the wrong direction crashed into a motorcycle carrying a father and daughter, killing the father on the spot and injuring the daughter. The accident occurred around 6 am on Wednesday (26th) at Jikthan Phata on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway, within the limits of the Waluj Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Babusingh Sobaksingh Maher (45), a resident of Pendapur, originally from Dhoregaon.

According to the Waluj Police, Babusingh Maher and his daughter Aanchal Maher were on their way from Dhoregaon to Chalisgaon for a programme when a tempo approaching from the opposite side violently rammed into their motorcycle. The bike was completely mangled in the collision, and Babusingh Maher sustained severe injuries leading to heavy bleeding, resulting in his death. His 13-year-old daughter Aanchal suffered minor injuries, but fainted after seeing her father lying in a pool of blood.

Workers and youths passing on the highway rushed to help. Assistant police sub-inspector Dashrath Khosre and his team from Waluj Police Station arrived at the spot, sent the body to GMCH, and cleared the traffic. A case has been registered at Waluj Police Station and further procedures are underway.

Meanwhile, Babusingh Maher’s last rites were performed at Dhoregaon around 4 pm. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and brother.

