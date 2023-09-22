Father kills son by hitting on head with shovel

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man annoyed as his drunkard son slapped him in an inebriated condition and killed his son by hitting him on the head with a shovel while he was sleeping. The accused has been identified as Raju Shenfad Ufahad (52) and his deceased son as Akash Raju Uphad (25, Padegaon). A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station.

Police said, Akash was a habitual drunkard and frequently beat his father Raju in an inebriated condition. On Thursday night, Akash came home drunkenly and beat his father. As there were only these two in the house. Raju hit Akash with a shovel on the head and killed him while he was fast asleep. The house owner informed the police about the incident. The police then took Raju into custody, but he did not admit the murder. When the police inquired him strictly for around 10 hours, he confessed that he had killed his son.

Raju, his wife Savita, and younger son Akash lived in Padegaon while his elder son Sagar lives in Padampura. On Thursday evening, Akash came home in drunk and quarreled with his father Raju, and also beat him. Annoyed over frequent insults from Akash, Raju seeking the opportunity killed him.

After the murder, Raju behaved like nothing had happened. He told the house owner that some unidentified person had killed Akash. On receiving the information PI Kailas Deshmane, API Pandurang Bhagile, PSI Pramod Devkate, Ganesh Kedar and others rushed to the spot. They found that Akash’s son was completely smashed. The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the police took Raju into custody and strictly interrogated him. Initially, he denied that he had killed Akshay, but last he admitted the murder.