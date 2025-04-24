Father slept forever; passes away a day after daughter’s wedding

Lokmat News Networh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A joyful wedding turned into an unforgettable tragedy in Mukundwadi’s Santoshi Mata Nagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Prakashingh Tatu (60), who had been busy preparing for his daughter’s wedding for the past two months, passed away suddenly just hours after the ceremony. Acording to the polie, his daughter, Deepali, got married on Tuesday in a vibrant celebration filled with rituals and dance. Prakashingh was seen joyfully dancing and showering blessings on his beloved daughter. Friends and relatives recall how she was his favorite, and he was deeply involved in every wedding detail from the turmeric ceremony to the wedding rituals held in the open ground in front of their house. After sending off his daughter early Wednesday morning at around 4 am, Prakashingh went to the terrace to rest but never woke up. He died of a sudden heart attack, turning the home from one of joy to mourning. The same doorway from which Deepali stepped out as a bride witnessed her father’s funeral procession the next day. The wedding decorations still hung silently as grief took over. Prakashingh Tatu is survived by his five daughters and one son, with Deepali being the fourth.

"I will never see baba again"

After her marriage, Deepali had left for her new home. Her brother went to bring her back without revealing the tragedy. When she returned and saw her father's body inside the house, she broke down crying at the doorstep. The scene moved everyone to tears.