Father-son duo booked for Rs 5 lakh flat fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A father and son allegedly cheated a sweet shop owner of Rs 5 lakh by luring him with the promise of a flat on a development basis. The incident took place between April 2024 and August 2025 in Chaus Colony.

City Chowk Police have registered a case against the duo. The accused have been identified as Syed Ahmed and his son Syed Vasef (both residents of Chaus Colony). According to the complaint filed by Sheikh Jahir(45, Dewdibazar), the accused told him on April 29, 2024, that they were constructing a flat on a development basis and insisted he book one. Without showing any documents, they took Rs 9.36 lakh in cash from him.

Later, they showed Jahir a site at Roshan Gate, where only columns had been erected. When Jahir demanded legal receipts a few days later, the accused cited technical issues with construction permissions. They then gave him a written assurance on a Rs 100 stamp paper, promising to hand over the flat within three months or refund the entire amount.

However, the cheque of Rs 9.36 lakh they gave him on August 29, 2024, bounced. After repeated follow-ups, the accused repaid only Rs 4.36 lakh in installments and allegedly avoided returning the remaining Rs 5 lakh.

Threat of Suicide

On August 10, 2025, when Jahir again demanded the remaining amount, Syed Mudassir Ahmed allegedly threatened that he would commit suicide if pressed for payment. Following this, Jahir lodged a complaint at City Chowk Police Station on Saturday. A case has been registered, and Head Constable Satish Aherkar is investigating.