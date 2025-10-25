Father-son duo defraud sand trader of Rs 8.5 lakh over fake farm sale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A sand trader lost Rs 8.5 lakh after a father and son promised to sell him farmland but never completed the deal. MIDC Waluj Police have registered a fraud case against Nanasahab Shingare and his son Vishal Shingare, residents of Jawali Bu., tehsil Kannad.

According to police, Gyandev Patole, who runs a sand-selling business near Datt Mandir, Vadgaon Kolhati, expressed interest in buying farmland to relatives Dnyaneshwar and Ashok Shingare. Dnyaneshwar informed his cousin Nanasahab Shingare, who claimed to have land for sale in Jawali Bu. On November 22, 2024, Nanasahab met Patole and finalized a deal for Rs 30 lakh for farm plot no. 58, Group No. 39. Patole paid Rs 2 lakh in cash and Rs 2.5 lakh via RTGS to Vishal Shingare, with the rest to be paid at registration. The preliminary agreement was executed at Adv. Mahavir Kankaria’s office in Bajajnagar, with registration scheduled for January 20, 2025. Later, Nanasahab demanded another Rs 2 lakh in cash, and on January 21, received an additional Rs 2 lakh via RTGS. Despite repeated reminders, the Shingares avoided completing the registration. When Patole confronted them, they verbally abused him and threatened his life. Investigation revealed that the Shingares had already sold the same land to Rajesh Shingare and Rekha Dalvi. The shocking revelation left Patole stunned and led to a heart attack. He had arranged the funds by selling his own plot and jewelry. Patole immediately approached MIDC Waluj Police, who registered a case against Nanasahab and Vishal Shingare. S.I. Arvind Shinde is leading the investigation.