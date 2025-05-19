Fawn(baby deer) and snake rescued in separate incidents in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two wild animals a fawn and a snake were rescued in separate incidents on Sunday and safely handed over to the Forest Department.

In the first incident near Pharola Toll Plaza on Paithan Road, night watchman Sukhdev Waghotkar noticed a sudden chill under his foot during duty hours and discovered a snake. He used his scarf to secure the reptile and promptly informed the forest department. The snake was later handed over to the local forest range office without injury. In another case near Navkar College, Mitmita, a fawn being chased by stray dogs was rescued by alert residents Dnyaneshwar Aadhav and Abasaheb Shardut of Padgaon. The duo safely contained the animal and ensured its transfer to the forest authorities.

Forest range officer Sagar Kute confirmed that both the snake and the fawn underwent medical examinations under the supervision of officers Avinash Rathod and Madhukar Shingade. The animals are in good health and will soon be released into their natural habitats.

Caption:

A rescued fawn and snake were handed over to the Forest Department after separate incidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday.