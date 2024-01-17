Fazlur Inamdar passes away
A resident of Lota Karanja, Fazlur Raheman Inamdar, died of old age on Wednesday morning. He was 93.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Mir Jungu Masjid (Markaz) in the evening, while the burial took place in Panchkunwa Qabrastan. The departed soul was a very religious person and friendlier with all. He was also one of the founders of Tabligi Jamaat in the city.
He leaves behind a family comprising five sons, two daughters and extended family. He was the father of journalist Kamil Inamdar.