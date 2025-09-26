FDA raids; Goods worth ₹1.26 crore seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To ensure that fake, adulterated, and unlicensed food items are not sold in the market during the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a major operation on Thursday. In this raid, food items worth ₹1,26,08,40 were seized.

During the drive, the FDA received secret information that Tirupati Dry Fruits, a wholesale trader in Chelipura, Shahaganj, was running a food business without a license. It was found that bhagar (Barnyard Millet) was being sold without authorization. Accordingly, raids were carried out, and stock was seized.

A total of 3,16,616 kg of food items worth approximately ₹1.26 crore were confiscated. Samples of bhagar have been sent for further testing, while the rest of the stock has been seized.

Case to be registered

As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, conducting a food business without a license is a serious crime. The FDA has clarified that criminal cases will be filed against those involved. Citizens have been urged to inform the FDA office if they come across such unlicensed businesses.

This operation was carried out by a team consisting of intelligence officer Shrinivas Kedar, food safety officer Prashant Kuchekar, probationary food safety officer A. B. Gadhe, A. D. Narwade, C. S. Khandare, and sample assistant Amol Kamble. The team worked under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vivek Patil and Joint Commissioner D. V. Patil.