FDC workers granted Rs 18,500 wage hike; celebrations erupt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Workers of pharmaceutical major FDC Limited, Waluj MIDC here have been granted a substantial wage hike. On Saturday, workers celebrated the decision by smearing gulal and bursting firecrackers.

FDC Limited workers have been approved a total wage increase of Rs 18,500. In addition, they will receive a Diwali bonus of Rs 36,000, a service award equivalent to one month’s gross salary upon retirement, Rs 80,000 as sports assistance, an interest-free emergency loan of Rs 70,000, a mediclaim policy worth Rs 2 lakh, among other benefits. Notably, the wage revision was finalised in just two meetings. This outcome is being seen as the result of positive discussions between worker representatives and the management. FDC Workers’ union president D. K. Gaikwad, along with members Vinayak Garad, Ramnath Khedkar and others, played a key role in successfully securing the wage hike. From the management side, HR Zafarullah Khan, DGM Jeevan Tikekar, Sachin Kulkarni and others extended their cooperation.