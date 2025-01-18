Fear of dictatorship sly way in country: Dr Purushottam Agrawal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In today’s time, there is a fear of dictatorship on the sly in the country in disguise of democracy. People's emotions are becoming very sensitive and aggressive due to this. If these emotions are disrespected, it results in violence,” said Dr Purushottam Agrawal, the noted veteran Hindi writer and thinker.

He was speaking on ‘Indian Society and Democracy’ on Saturday, the concluding day of the three-day Vivekanand Lecture Series organised at Vivekananda College.

Vivekanand Shikshan Sanstha secretary Dr Yashod Patil, joint-secretary Shrimantrao Shisode, Principal Dr D R Shengule and administrative officer Prabhakar More were seated on the platform.

Dr Agrawal said that the roots of democracy in India date back to ancient times.

“Public interest and sentiment were important in both Hindu and Muslim rule in the pre-British era. The discussion was more about the limitations and responsibilities of both the king and the state than about their rights. The intervention of the State in the life of the individual was very limited. The social, religious, and regional diversity present in India is the historical and natural source of this democracy,” he said.

Dr Somnath Wanjarwade conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Dnyaneshwar Suryavanshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Citizen awareness is imp

“Rather than assuming that democracy is a game of numbers, it should be understood that institutions and their limitations are more important in a democracy. The role of the media, which is the pillar of democracy, is becoming very ambiguous and weak. Therefore, the conscience and awareness of citizens is very important for the protection of democracy,” said Dr Agrawal.