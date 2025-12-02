Fed up with jams, citizens push for overbridge from Mukundwadi to Beed Bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tired of constant traffic congestion, residents and senior citizens of Naiknagar and neighbouring colonies along the Beed Bypass have appealed to union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to give priority to constructing an overbridge from Mukundwadi Railway Station (CIDCO) to the Beed Bypass.

The residents pointed out that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continues to grapple with severe intracity traffic issues. Heavy traffic passes through the Deolai railway underpass, leading to frequent jams. School buses, company staff vehicles, light motor vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers routinely get stuck or face accidents and mishaps. College students travelling to coaching classes are also experiencing serious inconvenience.

Naiknagar residents including Vivek Dattatray Joshi, Shirish Naik, Prashant Rakhe, Hiwale Patil, Dr. Rathod, Laturkar Ramchandra, and several others urged the union minister to respond positively to the concerns of ordinary citizens. They expressed hope that Gadkari would soon visit the city to perform the bhoomipujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the proposed overbridge.