Feel pride in electoral work - Collector Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a training session held at Paithan on Friday, district collector and district returning officer, Dilip Swami, urged election staff to approach their responsibilities with pride and positivity. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, training sessions for polling officers across Paithan assembly constituency and Phulambri assembly constituency have been successfully conducted.

The training sessions took place at Srinath High School in Paithan and Universal High School in Chikalthana for Phulambri. The training aimed to equip the election staff with the necessary skills and knowledge to facilitate smooth and efficient voting procedures during the upcoming elections.

During the sessions, a total of 545 employees attended the training in the first session at Paithan, followed by 445 in the second session. Similarly, 508 employees were trained for the Phulambri. The training encompassed various aspects of the voting process, including hands-on experience with voting machines and VVPAT machines, ensuring thorough preparation among the election staff.

Approaching duties with pride

Collector Swami emphasized the significance of the electoral process and encouraged all staff members to approach their duties with a sense of pride and commitment.