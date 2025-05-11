Fees of BA/BSc-B.Ed-CET registered candidates reimbursed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has reimbursed the fees of those candidates who have registered for Maharashtra BA/B Sc B Ed (integrated courses)-common entrance test (MAH-BA/B Sc B Ed-CET)

It may be noted that the SCETC used to conduct the State entrance test for the four-year-integrated BA, B Sc B Ed courses until 2024. However, the National Council for Teacher Education decided to hold the national examination for admission to the courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Before the announcement of the new test, the CET Cell carried out registration. Since NCTE will conduct the new test, the Cell decided to cancel the State level examination and refund the imbursment. The SCETC reimbursed the fees to the candidates.

Some instructions were issued to the students for the reimbursement of the fees

--Refunds were deposited to the same bank card or account from which

the registration fees were remitted.

--Depending upon the level of automation, banks will take 1 to 10 days to

credit the refunds.

--Candidate should check their bank account/card status as the case may be.

-- If the refund is not credited in your source account within 15 days of the transaction, the candidate should inform this CET office through email.