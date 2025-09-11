Fellowship-Integrated 'Family Medicine' course launched in MUHS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) launched the Fellowship in Integrated Family Medicine course for the academic year 2025-26.

The last date for submitting applications online is September 14, 2025.

While giving information about the fellowship course of the university, the Registrar of the university, Dr Rajendra Bangal, said that with a view to empowering primary health care, the MUHS started the Fellowship in Integrated Family Medicine course.

This course has been prepared for comprehensive and accessible health care and the fellowship course has been started to provide basic skilled health care in urban and rural areas.

This is a course that prioritises multi-disciplinary education and the Indian knowledge System in line with the National Education Policy. He said that students who have passed the graduation examination in the faculties of medicine and Ayurveda can take admission in this course.

In this course, students would be given basic skills in primary examination, screening and treatment in the departments of treatment of common diseases, gynaecology, paediatrics, primary emergency management and mental health.

The core of this fellowship is to provide proper advice and treatment of Ayurveda and modern medicine.