Female bank officer gets PCR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S L Ramteke remanded police custody to a female bank officer up to April 14 for committing irregularities.

The woman officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank cheated 72 people for about 34 lakhs by taking loans in the name of customers. Jawaharnagar Police arrested the woman officer Swapnarekha Bhanudas Chaudhary (32, N-2, Ramnagar). The court remanded police custody to her by April 14.

The police felt that the accused along with her accomplices may have cheated some other people as well. The accomplices of the accused- Surekha Dhore, Kavita Rathore, and Pushpa Salve who are at large, need to be arrested. Assistant Public Prosecutor Kishor Jadhav requested the court that Swapnarekha should be given police custody for a thorough investigation.