Female officer acquitted in bribery case

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

Based on the discrepancy in the witness evidence, Madhumati Baburao More, a surveyor in the City Survey Maintenance Office in Dhule, was acquitted by Justice RG Awachat of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court in a bribery case.

More was suspended for eleven years. It was alleged that More had demanded a bribe of Rs 3000 to get the name of Indubai Shivram Patil in the city survey and was caught taking Rs 1500. In this case, Bhatu Patil had complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau about More. ACB had registered a case against More under section of Prevention of Corruption Act at Dhule city police station. In 2011, the Dhule Sessions Court sentenced her to one year imprisonment and Rs 1000 fine. She challenged the decision with a petition filed in the Aurangabad bench through adv Nitin Chaudhary. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court set aside the judgment of the district court. Adv Chaudhary was assisted by adv Suresh Pidgewar and adv Arvind Gaddime.