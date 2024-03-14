Female voters to play decisive role in election of new MP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Believe it or not, female voters will play a decisive role in the election of new MP in the coming Lok Sabha (LS) 2024 polls.

48.5 percent of women voters

The district has more than 15.70 lakh male voters, while the strength of female voters is 14.22 lakh. The percentage of female voters is 48.5 percent. Presently, their participation is active in the politics of Panchayat Samiti to Lok Sabha elections. Hence the percentage of women voters will emerge as a deciding factor in the the LS polls.

Legislative Assembly wise status of female voters

Name of Constituency/ Strength of Female Voters

Sillod……1,57814

Kannad.…….1,52373

Phulambri.......1,62446

Aurangabad Central...1,64412

Aurangabad West..1,76865

Aurangabad East...1,55816

Paithan...1,46349

Gangapur....1,60188

Vaijapur....1,46268

Total....14, 22,531

Active women leaders in district-level politics

It is a history that no female candidate got an opportunity to become an MP and represent the district in Lok Sabha, so far. There were candidates in the past who contested the LS election either as independent candidates or party-nominated candidates, but none of them were elected. The names of female candidates like chairperson of Phulambri Agriculture Produce Market Committee Anuradha Chavan, Sanjana Jadhav and Devyani Dongaonkar are being heard in the race of legislative assembly elections. More than 500 women represented in the local self-governing bodies like Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, Panchayat Samiti, and Gram panchayats.

BJP executive member Lata Dalal said the female candidate should also be given an opportunity, but it doesn’t happen. Citing reasons the candidate is excluded from contesting the election.

Phulambri APMC’s Anuradha Chavan said I am very hopeful that women will be getting an opportunity in politics in the future as the Modi government has granted 50 percent reservation to women.