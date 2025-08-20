Festival season to bring cheer; 25,000 employees to get increased DA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has raised the dearness allowance (DA) for employees from 53 to 55 percent, promising relief ahead of the festive season. Nearly 25,000 to 30,000 employees and pensioners in the district will receive the revised amount along with arrears for the period January 1 to July 31, 2025, credited with the August salary.

The increase will cover all state and semi-government staff, as well as retirees under the 7th Pay Commission. Employees still under the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions will also get a 2 percent DA hike, with arrears for the same seven-month period. For government workers, this means more money in hand just in time for Ganeshotsav, Gauri-Ganpati, Dussehra and Diwali. Officials said the arrears alone will add a notable sum to household budgets, giving families extra room for festive spending.

--------------

What is DA?

The dearness allowance is revised every six months based on changes in the consumer price index.

--------------

District treasury department:

“The 2 percent increase on basic pay for the past seven months will directly reach employees. On average, around 25,000 to 30,000 people in the district will benefit.”