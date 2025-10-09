Festive season crime surges: Two women, youth, and a house targeted in Eknathnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Criminal activity has surged during the festive season, with thieves targeting both homes and pedestrians. In the past 24 hours, a house in Eknathnagar was broken into, and burglars stole around 4 tolas of gold jewellery. Meanwhile, two women and a young man were robbed on city streets.

Women robbed on the streets

Rakhi Naraldkar (50), a teacher from Uttarnagari, was standing near her school gate at N-4 around 9.30 am, on Wednesday, when two men on a motorcycle approached her and asked, “Does Kale live here?” When she replied she didn’t know, the pillion rider snatched her 2.5-tola mangalsutra and sped away. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station. In a separate incident on October 7, Surekha Kulkarni (60) of N-5 was returning from her morning walk near Kala Ganpati Temple in N-1 around 9:30 a.m. when a pillion rider snatched her 2-tola gold chain. The case is registered at MIDC-Cidco Police Station.

Triple-seater bike gangs spread fear

For the past eight months, triple-seater motorcycle gangs have been terrorizing areas including Cidco Chowk, Garkheda, Shivajinagar, Jalna Road, and Cannaught Place. On October 8, around 1 am, Nawin Khan Shakir Khan (25) of Chelipura was walking near Shahabazar when three men on a triple-seater bike snatched his mobile and fled.

House burgled while family was away

Sunil Gosavi (38) of Dwarkapuri, Eknathnagar, had gone to Nagpur with his family on September 26. On returning on October 7, he found the channel gate lock broken and all internal door locks smashed. Thieves stole 4 tolas of gold jewellery and a 180-gram silver bracelet from the house locker. CCTV footage from the N-4 area is available to aid investigation.