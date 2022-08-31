Festivities return to the city with its pre-pandemic glory

Playing of Dhol-Tasha pathaks fill the atmosphere with festive spirit

Demand for sweets and Modaks

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

Citizens welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes with much joy and ceremony on Tuesday. The festival returned this year with its pre-pandemic glory, after two years of muted celebrations. Amid the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, people were seen bringing in Ganpati idols into their homes and housing societies.

The Ganpati Parva was a low-key affair because of the lockdown and subsequent Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions. This year, the Maharashtra government removed the restrictions on the height of the idols-paving way for the celebrations to be grand again.

Various areas were crowded with citizens rushing to buy Ganpati idols with their families. The kids were seen eagerly excited to take home their favourite idol. Assuming a huge response, the idol sellers had brought large quantities of idols from Pen, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur and Nashik. Idols in various shapes and sizes ranging from Rs 101 to Rs 61,000 were kept for sale in the market. Many citizens got confused due to the wide variety of idols. Preference was given to the most attractive idol from the others. However the sudden rains caused inconvenience to the devotees and traders. People carrying household idols and Ganesh mandals had to wait for nearly two hours for the downpour to subside. However, the Dhol-Tasha Pathak continued their playing amidst the rains.

Excitement among Ganesh Mandals

There was also tremendous enthusiasm among the members of the Ganesh Mandals as they were able to celebrate the Ganeshotsav without any restrictions. The mandal members were seen visiting several stalls looking for the largest idols in their budget. After purchasing the idol, they left the area raising chants and playing drums. Heavy rain started in the afternoon. However, the Navsarvajanik Ganesh Mandal in Shahgunj and Balkanhaiya Ganesh Mandal in Dhavani Mohalla took out a procession in heavy rain.

Flowers get costlier

Ganeshotsav followed by Mahalakshmi and Dussehra are the festivals when most flowers are sold in the city. On Wednesday, 150 quintals of flowers were sold in the flower markets. The prices had doubled due to low inflows and good demand. Flowers like Jasmine was sold for Rs 500, Shewanti (Mums) Rs 120, Gerbera 10 pieces were sold for Rs 60, marigolds from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per Kg, Rose from Rs 100 to Rs 120, and Nisigandh at Rs 200 per kg, said trader Babasaheb Tambe.

Modak in different colors

Modaks are bought as prasad for Ganpati. There were varieties of different coloured pedhas and Modhaks. Many sellers had already prepared boxes of 11, 21 and 51 modaks.

Incense sticks in demand

Aarti of Ganpati Bappa is performed every morning and evening during Ganeshotsav. Special incense sticks, and camphor were also bought for this purpose. The aroma wafted through the shop as many sellers lit incense sticks in the shop.

50 tonnes of Gulal sold

Gulal is mostly used in Ganeshotsav. In the last 15 days, about 50 tonnes of gulal was sold in the market. A sack was being sold for Rs 200. A small packet was being sold for Rs 10 in the retail market.