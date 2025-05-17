Fetus found dumped in drain after abortion in Shreyanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A six-month-old fetus was found discarded in a roadside drain in Shreyanagar on Friday morning, sparking outrage and sorrow in the locality.

Sanitation worker Ganesh Kharat (54) made the grim discovery around 7 am during routine cleaning near Shreyas Balak Mandir. At first glance, the object appeared to be a piece of flesh, but upon closer inspection, it was confirmed to be a human fetus. Local police from Osmanpura Police Station rushed to the spot following the alert. Medical professionals later verified that the fetus was approximately five to six months old and had likely been dumped after an illegal abortion. A case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Inspector Atul Yerme said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify those responsible for this heartless act.