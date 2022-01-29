Field survey of Rotegaon - Kopargaon railway route completed

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The field survey of the Rotegaon - Kopargaon railway route pending for the past several years has finally been completed. Now, the work of the budget for establishing this route is under progress.

President of Marathwada Railway Vikas Samiti Omprakash Varma through the right to information act sought information about the pending railway projects.

Rotegaon - Puntamba railway route is being demanded for the past 25 years, but the project was pending due to the Godavari river coming in the route and hence the route was getting costlier. Hence, the Rotegaon - Kopargaon route was sanctioned. Now, the survey of the route has been completed. The devotees going to Shirdi will not have to go from Manmad after this route is completed.

However, the Aurangabad - Chalisgaon railway route has been ignored. The Railway passengers organisations have demanded that this route should be considered again. Similarly, Solapur - Jalgaon route has also been ignored and has not sanctioned by the Railway Board. The Aurangabad - Nagar - Pune route is also not sanctioned, the railway sources informed.