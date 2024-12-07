FIEO & CMIA to host 2-Day Certification Programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Western Region, in collaboration with the Chamber of Marathwada Industries & Agricultural (CMIA), is organizing a two-day certification programme on "Establishing & Growing Your Export Business." The event will take place on December 12th and 13th, at CMIA.

The programme aims to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge to expand their export businesses. With a limited batch size of 35-40 participants, interested individuals are encouraged to register through their website or through phone number . Participants are also requested to send their Udyam Aadhar Registration details to ‘office@cmia.co.in’ for reference. CMIA expects strong participation and looks forward to a successful event.