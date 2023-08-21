FIEO DG Dr Sahai addresses NVS students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Director general and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Dr Ajay Sahai addressed the students of class 11 and 12 of the Nath Valley School recently. He delved deep into the global economic problems, India’s position in the world economy and its contributions. He emphasized on the position of farmers in India and how we can improve it by providing them with technological and financial assistance.

He answered all the questions asked by the curious students. Former chairman and trustee Nandkishore Kagliwal graced the occasion. Vileen Maini proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Sahai has played an important role in fastening India’s global trade relationships. Under his leadership, FIEO’s membership grew from 7200 to an impressive 35,000 exporters. He is an expert in Foreign Trade Policy, Customs and EXIM policy.