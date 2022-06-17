Fifth suspect who looted a jeweller arrested

Aurangabad, June 17:

The fifth suspect from a gang who looted a jeweller on Jatwada ghat road was arrested by the special team from the Harsul police from Padegaon area on Friday. The culprit was on the run for the past four months. Complaints have been filed in various police stations against the culprits.

The suspect has been identified as Vikas alias Vikki Janardan Bhadke (Padegaon). According to Harsul station PI Amol Devkar, Vikas was a part of the five member gang who looted a jeweller on Jatwada ghat road on February 22, 2022. Three suspects were arrested earlier, but Nitin Sasane and Vikas Bhadke were on a run.

Sasane was arrested by the crime branch a few days ago. Attempts were made to catch Bhadke. On Friday, PI Devkar received a tip-off that Bhadke has come to Padegaon. He immediately sent a team of PSI S Shaikh, Vasant Jibde and constable Shivaji Shinde. The officials nabbed Bhadke from a tea shop in Padegaon area.