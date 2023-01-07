Final DPR of Neo Metro soon

-Discussion of general manager of Mahametro with municipal officials

- Expected expenditure of Rs 6,000 crores for the project

Aurangabad: Mahametro has been given the task of preparing a 'Detailed Project Report' for the construction of a single flyover from Shendra industrial area to Waluj and the Neo Metro project. Mahametro general manager Vikas Naggukar held a detailed discussion with municipal officials on Friday. The plan will be finalized soon.

Recently a powerpoint presentation was presented in front of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Dr Karad suggested that some improvements should be made in the plan. The project is likely to require at least Rs 6,000 crore. The flyover and metro projects are underway considering the needs of the city in the next 30 years. Central and State governments will provide funds for the entire project. The expected population in 2052 and the traffic at that time have been taken into consideration. This DPR will also be presented before union transport minister Nitin Gadkari.

Such is the Neo Metro project

- Neo Metro is a hybrid version of Metro rail and bus. It is available in two sizes 18 meters and 24 meters. It has a capacity of 110 to 170 seats.

- There is no need for tracks for Neo Metro. Since this metro has tires, it runs on the road itself. For this, a bridge on separate pillars will be erected.

- In the first phase, the route from Shendra to Waluj, Harsul to Railway Station has been finalised. Neo Metro is proposed on Shendra to Waluj and Railway Station to Mukundwadi via Harsul T-Point routes.

- There will be a total of 22 metro stations on the Shendra to Waluj lines. A total distance of 28 km from Shendra to Waluj is proposed.