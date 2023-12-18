Final interviews for Bamu VC postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final interviews to be held for the selection of vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be conducted at Raj Bhavan on December 19 and were postponed.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, present vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will complete his tenure on December 31. The selection process for new VC begins six months before the tenure of the present VC ends.

The office of the chancellor of universities and Government Ramesh Bais formed a Search Committee in June and invited application forms from eligible candidates. A total of 22 candidates were selected for the first round of selection. Of them, 20 appeared for the presentation and interviews at IIT-Mumbai on November 29.

The Search Committee recommended five names to Ramesh Bais for the selection. Bais will take interviews of five aspirants and will select one of them. According to sources, the names of five selected candidates are as follows; Dr Vijay Phulari, Sanjay Dhole, Dr Rajendra Kakde, Dr Jyoti Jadhav and Dr Vilas Kharat. According to sources, the interviews scheduled for December 19 were postponed citing the sickness of Ramesh Bais.