Final interviews for Bamu VC to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final interviews for the selection of vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be conducted at Raj Bhavan on December 19.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, present vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will complete his tenure on December 31. The selection process for new VC begins six months before the tenure of the present VC ends.

The office of the chancellor of universities and Government Ramesh Bais formed a Search Committee in June and invited application forms from eligible candidates. A total of 22 candidates were selected for the first round of selection. Of them, 20 appeared for the presentation and interviews at IIT-Mumbai on November 29.

The Search Committee recommended five names to Ramesh Bais for the selection. Bais will take interviews of five aspirants and will select one of them. According to sources, the names of five selected candidates are as follows; Dr Vijay Phulari, Sanjay Dhole, Dr Rajendra Kakde, Dr Jyoti Jadhav and Dr Vilas Kharat. The sources said that the name of the new VC may announced on December 26.

Candidates selected from Science that too from out of region

Taking into consideration the selections last three vice chancellors, all of them were from the Science and Engineering stream and from out of Marathwada. This time also, it is sure that the new VC will be from other regions as no one from Marathwada found a place in the five selected aspirants list.

Political & caste support another factor selection

Those who have direct or indirect political or particular ideology backup have a high chances of getting appointed as VC. Since all five candidates are out of the region, it is not clear who has strong political support.