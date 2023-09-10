Final merit list of MCA direct 2nd-yr to be released on Sept 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final merit list of the admissions to the director second year (lateral entry) Master of Computer Applications (MCA) will be displayed on September 12.

The MCA admission process for the academic year 2023-24 began on July 17 while candidates were allowed to register and upload required documents up to September 3. The provision merit list was released on September 7.

The registered candidates were allowed to submit grievances about the list up to September 10. The final merit list will be displayed on September 12.

The category-wise seats for the admissions will be made available on September 18.

The institute-level admissions in government and privately aided institutions will be carried out between September 20 and 22.

All the academic activities will commence in the colleges on September 23. The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the current academic year and the last date for uploading the date of students is September 22.