Final Paisewari of Marathwada on December 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final paisewari of Kharif season will be declared on December 15. The paisewari will determine the income of 8 districts in Marathwada.

There is a possibility of fodder shortage along with drinking water in the coming summer. The divisional administration has issued planning instructions at the district level. Drought has been declared in 261 circles in eight districts of Marathwada. The government has issued an ordinance in this regard on November 10. Exemption in land revenue, restructuring of cooperative loans, moratorium on loan recovery related to agriculture, 33.5 percent discount in electricity bills of agricultural pumps, waiver of education fees, relaxation in criteria for works under employment guarantee scheme, supply of drinking water by tankers, non-disruption of electricity to farmers in villages declared shortage. These benefits will be availed under circles in drought declared districts.