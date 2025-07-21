Finally, admission process in PG colleges to commence on July 22

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process in the postgraduate colleges, which was halted by the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, will start on July 22.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, there are 196 colleges which offer traditional and professional courses within the university’s jurisdiction.

The admission process in PG institutes starts in June every year after the declaration of the undergraduate colleges' results.

However, the university restricted the colleges from starting the admission process until the inspection is conducted.

Bamu formed different committees for the inspection of the colleges. The panels submitted their report by July 19.

The scrutiny of the reports is being done. The list of institutes with positive or negative remarks will be displayed on July 22 or 23 on the university’s portal.

Those educational institutes which received positive remarks in the inspections will be able to conduct admission process for the academic year 2025-26 with the declaration of the list.

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that admission process would commence in the institutes which offer PG courses tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, as the list of colleges with negative and positive remarks was being prepared on Monday.

Box

Hundreds of candidates waiting

Many candidates from rural areas have been waiting within university's jurisdiction for the admission process in the colleges, since when the results of UG courses were announced.