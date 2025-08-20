Finally, Jogeshwari Group Gram Panchayat bifurcated

- Locals demands finally fulfilled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dispute over the separation of the Jogeshwari Group Gram Panchayat (GP), Waluj Mahanagar, finally ended with the bifurcation of GP into three parts.

The State Government issued a notification on August 12, 2025, for dividing this GP officially into 3 separate GPs. This demand of the villagers had been pending for many years.

Administrative difficulties, slow pace of local development and uneven distribution of resources, and separation was inevitable because of the increasing population.

Division of largest GP into three parts

Jogeshwari Group GP was one of the largest GPs. It included five villages, namely Jogeshwari, Naigaon-Bakwalnagar, Ramrai, Kamalapur and Ramrai Wadi. It became administratively difficult to operate under such a large GP.

The needs, priorities and problems of each village were different. Being a combined GP, development works were not getting the required momentum.

With the increase in population, it was difficult to deliver government schemes. While more focus was being given to some villages, the development of other villages lagged behind. There was a constant demand for division. The GP, which was one of the richest in the State, was divided into three parts.

Final decision through notification

According to the notification issued by the Government, the revenue villages of Jogeshwari, Ramrai and Naigaon in Gangapur tehsil have been declared as separate villages. So, Kamalapur will be converted into a separate GP. It was made clear in the notification, issued on August 12, 2025, that this GP had been officially separated.

3 separate GPs

After the notification, three separate GPs were formed by the names of Jogeshwari, Naigaon and Kamalapur. Each village will get independent administration, a separate development plan and administration according to local needs. Economic stability will be ensured by the proper distribution of industrial companies within the Gram Panchayat limits.