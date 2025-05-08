Finally, Ph D selection list released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has released the selection list for the Ph D admissions.

It may be noted that the university conducted Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 on October 3 and declared its result on October 15.

A total of 9,166 candidates appeared for the test, while 2000 of them qualified it. Nearly 3,825 candidates registered for admission, including 1,824 who were exempted from the PET due to qualifying national-level examinations.

These eligible candidates presented their research proposals before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) between February 4 and March 4.

There are around 1,500 vacant PhD seats across various departments. A total of 70 pc weightage is given to PET scores and 30 pc to the RRC presentation. The candidates have been waiting for the selection. Finally, the list of selected candidates was released.

Box

---Faculty and subject-wise selection list was displayed on the portal.

--The research centre should send a proposal through the Research Advisory Committee by June 16 at Ph D section for further action

Box

Bamu

All selected candidates need to contact an eligible research guide from the approved list of Ph.D. guides in their respective subject and submit the consent letter of the research guide along with the revised copy of the synopsis to the research centre where the Ph.D. research guide is affiliated, on or before May 26, 2025.

The outline for a synopsis is as follows:

-- Title Page of proposed research

-- Introduction of proposed research

--Literature review of the proposed topic

--Gaps in the existing research

--Statement of proposed problem

--Hypothesis

--Significance of proposed problem

--Objectives of the proposed research

--Research Methodology

--Plan of work (time)

--Expected outcome

--References and Bibliography