Finally, police outpost sanctioned in Shriramnagar; relief for workers’ families

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Resident of the Shriramnagar area ended their indefinite hunger strike on Sunday after authorities agreed to establish a police outpost in the locality. The protest, led by locals Subhash Patil Pandbhare and B. R. Paraskar at Vitthal Chowk, was launched to demand action against rising drug abuse and crime in the neighborhood.

The foundation stone for the Shriramnagar–Prakashnagar police outpost was laid in the evening by Member of Parliament Dr. Kalyan Kale.

Assistant commissioner of police Manish Kalyankar, police inspector Ingole, senior leader Ankush Chaudhary, Vallabhseth Bhandari, Dr. Rajendra Awhad, Ashok Pandey, former corporator Gautam Landge, Ashok Dolas, Bhausaheb Wagh, and others were present on the occasion.

MP Dr. Kalyan Kale performs the ground-breaking ceremony of the police outpost at Shriramnagar, along with ACP Manish Kalyankar, PI Ingole, and local residents.