Financial audit of academic & admin depts of Bamu begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Principal Accountant General (A and E)-I has started the financial audit of the academic and administrative departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday.

All the heads of academic and administrative departments of the city and Dharashiv sub-campuses were instructed to keep ready financial transaction records, including provisional watch register, stock register and dead stock register, of four years (from April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2025). The audit started today and continues up to November 26.

“Instructions should be given to the concerned so that it will be convenient for the audit to make records available to you as per the demand. Also, the departments whose details from the previous audit are pending should submit their detailed updated compliance.

It should be noted that no leave of any kind will be granted during the said audit period,” Dr Prashant Amrutkar, the registrar of the university, stated in the circular issued to all the department heads.

