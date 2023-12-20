Financial crisis of the municipal corporation deepens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) needs Rs 45 crore per month to provide basic amenities to the citizens of the city. However, Rs 35 to 38 crores are actually coming into the treasury. Therefore, the financial crisis is deepening on the administration at the end of the year. Development works are also having a major impact due to the drying up of the income stream.

Electricity bill of water supply, street lights bill has to be paid every month. Otherwise there is a possibility of disconnection of power supply. This amount goes up to about four to four and a half crores. Apart from this, almost Rs 45 crores are spent on health, roads, sanitation and salary of employees. This amount does not come in the treasury every month. The cost of various facilities provided to the citizens has to be met from the funds received from the property and water tax. GST subsidy of Rs 28 to 30 crore per month is received from the government. Sources said that due to this situation, funds are not left for development works. About Rs 150 crores worth of development works bills are pending. The amount provided to retired employees is also outstanding.