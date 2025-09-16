Financial stress, Businessman commits suicide by hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mangesh Shelke (33), a resident of Bansilal Nagar, committed suicide by hanging. The incident came to light on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

According to the police, Mangesh ran a small cement products business near Lasur station. He lived in Bansilal Nagar along with his brother’s family. On Monday morning, after waking up, Mangesh went about his routine. He told his family he was going to the gym and went to a room on the top floor of the house. When he did not come down for a long time, his wife went upstairs and found him hanging. He was admitted to GMCH, but he was declared dead on arrival.

He is survived by his wife, brother, and mother. Mangesh had not been going to his company for several days. It is suspected that he took this step due to financial or personal stress. The family is currently in grief and could not provide a statement. After recording their statement, the exact reason for the suicide may be determined, said Police inspector of Vedantnagar,Praveena Yadav. Officer Varsha Mundhe is investigating the case further.

