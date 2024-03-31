Financial year ends with last-minute transactions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar worked late into the night on March 31, the last day of the financial year, to complete financial transactions and meet targets.

Despite it being a Sunday, numerous financial dealings were conducted, with most dues settled through bank transactions by 4 pm. For those remaining, payments were made via cheque, with government departments such as the public works department, district treasury office, and stamp department working tirelessly until midnight.

Among the significant financial movements, the PWD finalized transactions amounting to Rs 250 crore, settling dues for works completed during the fiscal year. However, a debt burden of Rs 150 crore still looms over the department, despite a provision of Rs 400 crore allocated for various construction projects.

DPC completes transactions worth Rs 560 crore

The District Planning Committee (DPC) also achieved a milestone by nearly completing transactions totaling Rs 560 crore. Funding was directed towards vital sectors including district social welfare, police, health, solar energy, construction, and water conservation.

Treasury office makes payments of Rs 200 crore

Meanwhile, the district treasury office was a hive of activity as it processed over 500 bills on the final day, totaling approximately Rs 200 crore in payments. The office remained operational until 1 pm, with employees and officers working diligently to reconcile payments and grants in accordance with budgetary provisions. Throughout the financial year, the treasury office disbursed over Rs 13,000 crore to various departments, ensuring smooth financial operations as per the budgetary allocations.

300 properties registrations

The stamp department experienced a steady flow of transactions, with over 3,000 properties bought and sold across 13 offices in the district. Despite the regular rush, March concluded without adjustments to the read reckoner rates.