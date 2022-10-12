Fine worth Rs 56L imposed on 2 Dhaba owners, 8 drunkards

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Judicial magistrate court (first class) imposed a fine of Rs 56,500 on two Dhaba owners and 8 drunkards for serving and consuming liquor without a permit, said state excise department superintendent Santosh Zagde.

The flying squad of the department acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on two Dhabas where liquor was served to the customers illegally. The squad arrested the owners and drunkards.

The squad led by inspector Narayan Dahake conducted a raid on Hotel Sangram, Tajnapur Road, Bazar Savangi (Khuldabad). The owner Atul Jallar (Bazar Savangi) was seen serving liquor to three customers. The team arrested them and a charge sheet was submitted against them to the judicial magistrate’s court in Khuldabad on October 10. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner and Rs 500 each on the customers, all amounting to Rs 26,500.

In another incident, the squad led by inspector Vijay Rokade conducted a raid on Hotel New Khushi on Mitmitta - Padegaon road. The owner Phulchand Dabile and five customers were arrested. A charge sheet was submitted against them on October 11 with Aurangabad judicial magistrate court. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owners and Rs 1,000 each on the customers, all amounting to Rs 30,000.

The action was executed under the guidance of superintendent Zagde by Inspector Dahake, Roakde, second inspector S B Rote, A E Tatale, asst. Second inspector Praveen Puri, Yuvraj Gunjal, Ravindra Muradkar, Shareq Qadri, Amit Navgire, Amol Annadate, Sachin Pawar, Sanjay Gaikwad and others.