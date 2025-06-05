FIR against UP man for hate remark on TV debate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been filed at Jinsi Police Station against Umesh Puri, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a religion during a televised debate aired on a national Hindi news channel.

The complaint was lodged by 37-year-old Mohsin Khan, citing that the remarks made during a panel discussion on June 2 were derogatory and hurt religious sentiments. The statement quickly drew flak from multiple sections of society, sparking outrage online and offline. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR and have begun further investigation into the matter.