FIR filed against four in farmer’s suicide case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Pachod police filed a case on Tuesday night against four individuals in connection with the suicide of a farmer who jumped into a well nine days ago during a dispute over rainwater drainage in his field.

The farmer, Sanjay Kohkade, from Khadgaon in Paithan tehsil, was facing severe crop damage as rainwater accumulated in his field due to nearby digging. After filing a complaint at the Paithan tehsil office, officials including the mandal officer and talathi visited the field on 16 September to carry out the inspection. During a dispute at that time, Sanjay reportedly jumped into a nearby well and ended his life. Based on a complaint by Vanita Kohkade (resident of Khadgaon), an FIR was lodged on Tuesday night at Pachod police station against Appasaheb Dake, Laxman Dake, Sainath Dake, and Mahesh Dake. The investigation is being conducted by assistant police inspector Sachin Pandit and police sub-inspector Sheshrao Chavan.